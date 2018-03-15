March 15, 2018

John ‘Earl’ Lee

NAHUNTA — John “Earl” Lee, 92 of Nahunta, passed away Tuesday (March 13, 2018) at UF Health (Shands Hospital) in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

Born in Hoboken, his parents were Jon Everette Lee and Sallie Chesser Lee. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Moore Baker, and his second wife, Nola Drawdy Lee, a stepdaughter, Virginia Robinson, a stepson, Edward Drawdy, a grandson, Travis Lee Jr., a son-in-law, Patrick Harry Wainright, and several brothers and sisters, Wilbur Lee, Florence Herrin, Ward Lee, B.T. Lee, Sallie Lee, Eugene T. Lee, Pearlie Mae Lee, Dean Lee, Jeannette Lee Prescott.

He served in the United States Army and worked at Babcock and Wilcox in Brunswick until his retirement. He was a member of High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, hunting, telling history stories and singing to his grandbabies.

Survivors include his four children, Martha Lee Hall (James), Lydia Lee Wainright, John Earl Lee Jr., all of Nahunta, and Travis B. Lee Sr. (Stella), of Waynesville; five grandchildren, Stacey O’Neal (Rob), Shannon Heath (Shawn), Patrick Lee Wainright, Jesse Lee, and Aaron Hall; 10 great-grandchildren; seven stepchildren, Joanna Davis Lee (Jimmy), of Hoboken, Nola Mae Carter (Roger), of Blackshear, Ellie Loudermilk (Bill), of Perry, Glenda Lee (Larry), of Blackshear, Linda Hayden (Lee), of Griffin, Daniel Drawdy (Gloria), of Blackshear, and Joseph Drawdy (Karen), of Blackshear; and brothers and sisters, Rose Lee Jenkins, Veron Carmichael, Marvin Lee (Mary), Kenny Lee (June) and Sandra Lee Dixon (Eugene).

Visitation will be Thursday starting at 6 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at High Bluff Cemetery with Elder Freddie Thomas officiating.

Pallbearers will be Jesse Lee, Patrick Wainright, Aaron Hall, Rob O’Neal, Cameron Wainright and Shawn Heath.

The family will be receiving friends at the residence of Martha and James Hall, 517 Matthews Circle, Nahunta.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online registry at fryefh.com

Charles Sheppard Sr.

A celebration of life service for Deacon Charles Isaiah Sheppard Sr., 69, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Fireman St., with the church pastor, Bishop Norris Woods, presiding and Bishop Frances Virgil Mills, pastor of Tabernacle of Faith Christian Church in Decatur, offering words of comforts.

He was born July 20, 1948 in Waycross. He was the eldest of six children born to Mary Elizabeth Dean. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1966 and began a career of dedicated military service. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and after serving four years in the U.S. Navy he transferred into the U.S. Navy Reserve and served an additional 25 years before retiring in 1991.

He was united in marriage with Linda C. Like on June 20, 1970. This union was blessed with two children, Charles Isaiah Sheppard II and Charlette Michelle Sheppard.

He dedicated his life to Christ and was a devoted member of various ministries and joined North Park Apostolic Church in San Diego, Calif., with his family in the 1980s where he was a faithful worker and was a member of the Brotherhood Department, drove the church van and was a leader at the 5 a.m. prayer for years. His faithfulness was recognized and he was ordained as a deacon on Jan. 3, 1992.

He began his career with the United Postal Service while serving in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Due to his strong work ethic and pride in his work, he would go on to manage various Postal Offices throughout San Diego County, Calif. He was recognized for his outstanding service and received various rewards as a postal manger. He worked for 32 years for the U.S. Post Office retiring in 2002.

He was a service-minded individual and was influential in various civic organization in San Diego, Calif., including president of the City Heights Business Improvement Association, which was formed to enhance the growth and improvement of City Heights, leading to its recognition as an international marketplace. He also served as sergeant of arms for the National Association of Postal Supervisors.

He spent his much deserved retirement walking, exercising daily and traveling. He loved meeting people and never met a stranger. He was always ready with a smile, an encouraging word or an amusing anecdote.

After a life of dedicated service to his country, his community and his church, Deacon Charles Isaiah Sheppard Sr. was called to his heavenly home on Monday (March 5, 2018).

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Linda Sheppard; a son, Charles Isaiah Sheppard II ; a daughter, Charlette M. Sheppard; his mother, Mary Dean; granddaughters, Lyndah Nichelle Sheppard; great-grandchildren, Belle Shirley Sheppard and Brooklyn Erykah Sheppard; brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Myrtice M. Baldwin

Myrtice M. Baldwin, 85, died Wednesday afternoon (March 14, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Louvenia ‘Lou’ Poole

A celebration of life service for Louvenia “Lou” Graham Poole, 85, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1700 Martin Luther King Drive, with the church pastor, the Rev. Alfred Stevens, offering words of comfort.

She was born Dec. 24, 1932 in Waycross to the late James Hillie Johnson and Julia Mae Harmon Johnson. She was the oldest of five children. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School.

She was married to the late Burince Poole and they were blessed with five children. She was the owner and operator of Lou’s Snack Bar and was known for her delicious fried fish.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she was very active until her health failed.

On Saturday morning (March 10, 2018) God called her from her earthly home to her heavenly home. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Johnson Jr. and Theodore Johnson.

She leave her legacy in children, Margaret Poole Kite, Burnice Poole Jr., Cynthia Poole Smith, Tommy Poole, Nathael Scott (Laura) and Sheryl Mitchell; her legacy continues in her sister, Emma Garrard and Martha Ann McPhaul; sisters-in-law, Earlene Johnson, Aretha Johnson, Rosa Bell, Lelia Mae Baldwin and Mary Ann Parrish; brothers-in-law, Tommie Poole (Angie) and Robert Poole (Betty); aunts, Fannie Lou Grayer (Deacon Willie) and Emma Harmon; special friends, Douglas Wilcox and Janice Thomas; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Poole residence, 945 Pearlie Bowden Drive.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 1:30 p.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Waresboro cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker funeral Home

Zelma Faye Pittman

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Zelma Faye Brock Pittman, 82, of Orange Park, Fla., passed away Sunday afternoon (March 11, 2018) at the Orange Park Medical Center.

Born in Valdosta on Jan. 1, 1936, she lived in Fayetteville, N.C. for a number of years prior to moving to Orange Park several years ago. While in North Carolina, she managed the Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Ceramic Shop. She was a housewife for the last several years.

She was an avid gardener — she loved her flowers and working in her yard, reading and was a sports fan — she loved to bowl, play and watch tennis and watch football (Georgia Bulldogs), baseball (Atlanta Braves) and golf.

She was also a good cook, even though it wasn’t her favorite thing to do, and she enjoyed traveling with her husband in their RV — but her most favorite thing to do was crafts. She enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, ceramics and painting. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was a daughter of the late William Clarence and Clara Lou Stansell Brock. She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Joey Wamsley, and her brother, William Clarence Brock Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Vernon C. Pittman Sr., of Orange Park, Fla.; a daughter, Cheryl Ann Pittman, of Orange Park, Fla.; a son and daughter-in-law, Vernon C. Jr. and Vega Pittman, of Hope Mills, N.C.; a sister, Sheila Brock, of Orange Park, Fla.; three grandchildren, Russell (Crystal) Pittman, Amie (Clinton) Yoder and Chrystan (Donald Wamsley) Turpin; three great-grandchildren with one on the way; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the chapel one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear, is in charge of the arrangements.

Peggy Wilcox Ray

Peggy Wilcox Ray, 71, died Wednesday morning (March 14, 2018) at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

She was born in Jeff Davis County but resided in Waycross most of her life. She was retired from the Department of Family and Children Services and was a member of Hebardville United Methodist Church where she was the pianist for many years.

She was a daughter of the late Ruby Lewis Wilcox.

She is survived by her husband, J.D. Ray, of Waycross; two children, David Ray (Connie), of Waycross, and Debbie Day (David), of Hoboken; three grandchildren, Dustin Helms, Josh Ray (Hope) and Karlee Ray, one great-grandchild, Greyson Ray; her father, Raleigh Wilcox, of Hazlehurst; two sisters, Vernelle Vincent (Don), of Douglas, and Amanda Loper (Wallace), of Augusta; a brother, Raleigh Wilcox Jr. (Marian), of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hebardville United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeff Davis County.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sandra Sue Lane

A graveside service for Sandra Sue Wilson Lane was held Wednesday afternoon in Oakland Cemetery.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Annie Muriel Harris

A celebration of life service for Annie Muriel Harris was held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Blackshear, Bishop Jessie Randle, pastor.

Dr. Alonzo K. Scott delivered words of comfort from I Corinthians 15:58, on the topic “I Shook but My Rock Didn’t Move.”

Pallbearers were Arthur Carter Jr., Carlton D. Tippens Sr., Roderick Members Sr., Ken Moody, Lance Smith, Waldo Moody and Larry Murdock.

Interment followed in Blackshear City Cemetery.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.