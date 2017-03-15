March 15, 2017

Louise Griffin Beale

Louise Griffin Beale, 80, died Tuesday morning (March 14, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was a native of Brantley County. She resided in Waycross for 54 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In 1995, she retired from the Holiday Inn Restaurant as a waitress after 21 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Darling Griffin and Josie Courson Griffin, her husband, John Edwin Beale, her brother, J.D. Griffin, one step-son, Christopher Beale, and a nephew, Dale Todd.

Survivors include one sister, Carolyn Todd (husband, Oscar), of Waycross, four step-children, Suzanne Morgan (Ray), of Waycross, Johnny Beale, of Waynesville, Debra Crosby (Rick), of Waynesville, and Jimmy Beale, of Waycross, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Linda Cox Mercer

HOMERVILLE — Linda Lou Cox Mercer, 70, passed away Monday (March 13, 2017) at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

She was born March 9, 1947, in Waycross, to the late Bennie Christopher Cox and Lou Grace Smith Cox. She was a homemaker and member of The Church of God of Millwood.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Mercer, and two sons, John Wayne Mercer and Bennie Ray Mercer.

Survivors are four daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and James Steedley, of Argyle, Renee and Johnny Harper, of Nashville, Ga., Tammy Mercer and special friend, William Stephens, of Homerville, and Johnnie Lynn and Johnny Clements, of Nashville, Ga.; one sister, Ruby Ann Stewart, of Kentucky; three brothers, Robert Cox, of Lakeland, Fla., Billy Cox, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Newton Cox, of Millwood; 20 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy in Manor.

Interment will be in the Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery in Manor.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

The body will be carried to the church one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Winston ‘Carl’ Pavey

Winton “Carl” Pavey, 50, of Waycross, died Tuesday (March 14, 2017) at his residence in Waycross after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Jimmy Moore Sr.

Jimmy Moore Sr., 59, died Tuesday night (March 14, 2017) at his residence after a short illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Henry G. Crawford Jr.

Henry Grady Crawford Jr., 84, died Wednesday (March 15, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Bruce Samuel Denton

A funeral for Bruce Samuel Denton was held Tuesday morning at Bickley United Methodist Church with the Rev. Glenn Rainey and Jimmy Vining officiating.

Burial followed in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Stacey Arnold, Bobby Denton, Jeff Hannah, Tommy Hall, Chris Leggett and Billy Reeves.

Military rites were given by a contingent from the United States Army, Fort Stewart.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

David Rollison

A memorial service for David Jake Rollison, 69, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Grace Episcopal Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Kit Brinson and the Rev. Donald Holland.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Minnie Lee Altman

BLACKSHEAR — A funeral for Minnie Lee Murray Altman, 85, was held Tuesday afternoon, at St. Johns United Methodist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Danny Martin, the Rev. Bob Jernigan, the Rev. Billy Murray and the Rev. Joe Thigpen.

Interment was in the St. Johns Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Michael Strickland, Jimmy Clark, Bill Rozier, Johnny Clark, Michael Rozier and Clark Bennett.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.