March 14, 2018

Otis ‘Doo Da’ Fuller Jr.

PATTERSON — Otis “Doo Da” Fuller Jr., 83, of 3155 Lucas St., passed away early Friday morning (March 9, 2018) at his residence.

He was born Sept. 1, 1934 in Mershon and was a son of the late Otis Fuller Sr. and Katie Mae Gardner Fuller. He was married to Betty Milledge Fuller.

He attended the schools of Pierce County. His profession was farming, and he worked for the Charles Revels family and others.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Betty Milledge Fuller, brothers, Robert (Joan) Fuller, Jacksonville, Fla., Jerry (Billie) Fuller, Baxley, Claude (Hattie Mae) Fuller, Alma, one sister, Evonne Fuller, Alma, step-mother, Johnnie L. Fuller, Alma, sisters-in-law, Verdell Fuller and Christine Fuller, both of Mershon and Viola Fuller, Alma, a special niece and caregiver, Iris Presley, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St. in Blackshear.

The funeral will be held at noon Saturday at the chapel of Rainge Memorial. Pastor Nathaniel Anderson, pastor of the Evergreen Church near Bristol, will bring words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery, Georgia Highway 129, Fitzgerald.

The family is receiving friends at the home of Christine Fuller, 1875 Mershon Road, Mershon.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Brian Wesley King

Brian Wesley King, 38, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (March 12, 2018) at his residence.

Born Nov. 27, 1979 in Waycross, he had lived most of his life in Ware County and Wayne County. He was a 1998 graduate of Wayne County High School and had attended the University of Georgia. While in Athens, he worked for Eaton Supercharger. He returned to Waycross in October of 2017.

Brian was a one of a kind individual, never meeting a stranger. He could carry on a conversation with anyone about anything because of his knowledge about everything from A-to-Z.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rufus and Luvania Taylor King, and Mathie and Bernice Waldron.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Barbara and Dr. Jim Morton, of Waycross; his father and step-mother, Randy and Mary King, of Jesup; two brothers, Brandon King (wife, Candice), of Hoboken, and Jonathan King, of Jesup; his uncles and aunts, Tim and Janet King, of Waycross, Steve and Marie King, of Homeland, and Johnny Waldron, of Waycross; his niece and nephew, Emily and Sam King, both of Hoboken; his step-grandmother, Clisteen Spradley King, of Waycross; special cousins, Beth Sweat (husband Steve), of Hoboken, and Dan King, of Waycross; his beloved companion, Daisy; and many other relatives.

A visitation will take place Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

A private burial will take place at a later date at Hephzibah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of their choice.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy W. Ray

Peggy W. Ray, 71, died Wednesday morning (March 14, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Dr. Carolyn A. Haigler

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dr. Carolyn Ann Rowell Haigler, 71, of Summerville, S.C., passed away Friday morning (March 9, 2018) at MUSC Health in Charleston.

Born in Princeton, W.VA. on July 16, 1946, she had lived in Loris, S.C. for several years prior to moving to Summerville five years ago.

She had an extensive education, having received two masters’ degrees — one in herbology and the other in Chinese acupuncture. Always wanting to learn and broaden her education, she went on to obtain her doctorate degree in nutrition. She had worked in the nursing field for a number of years, practiced the art of Chinese acupuncture as well as other forms of holistic medicine, and at the time of her passing was working as a nutritionist.

She was a member of the World Health Council, where she was recognized as being one of the best nutritionists in her field. She spoke seven languages and has five published works currently in the Library of Congress. Her hobbies included her love of reading, studying and research and making Native American jewelry.

She was a daughter of the late John Henry and Uldine Mae Stowers Rowell.

Survivors include her husband, William Clarence “Bill” Haigler Sr. of Summerville, S.C.; her daughter and son-in-law, Tana and Danny Smith, of Canton, N.C.; two sons and a daughter-in-law, John Hofilena, of Thomasville, N.C., and Mark and Kimberly Hofilena, of Evans, Ga.; a sister, Stella (Don) Jowers, of Evans; two brothers, Johnny Rowell, of Beach Island, S.C., and Kelvin (Georgeane) Rowell, of Augusta; nine grandchildren, Justin Wade, Chris (Anna) Garduce, Dawn Hofilena, John Hofilena, Ashlyn Hofilena, Brandon Hofilena, Shyanne Hofilena, Maci Hofilena, and Brittany Haigler; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Rob Lewis Cemetery in Brantley County.

Visitation will be held at the graveside one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear, is in charge of the arrangements.

Zelma Faye Pittman

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Zelma Faye Brock Pittman, 82, of Orange Park, Fla., passed away Sunday afternoon (March 11, 2018) at the Orange Park Medical Center.

Born in Valdosta on Jan. 1, 1936, she had lived in Fayetteville, N.C. for a number of years prior to moving to Orange Park several years ago. While in North Carolina, she had managed the Fayetteville Parks & Recreation Ceramic Shop. She had been a housewife for the last several years.

She was an avid gardener — she loved her flowers and working in her yard, reader, and sports fan — she loved to bowl, play/watch tennis and watch football (Georgia Bulldogs), baseball (Atlanta Braves) and golf. She was also a good cook, even though it wasn’t her favorite thing to do, and traveling with her husband in their RV. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was a daughter of the late William Clarence and Clara Lou Stansell Brock. She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Joey Wamsley, and her brother, William Clarence Brock Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Vernon C. Pittman Sr., of Orange Park, Fla.; a daughter, Cheryl Ann Pittman, of Orange Park, Fla.; a son and daughter-in-law, Vernon C. Jr. and Vega Pittman, of Hope Mills, N.C.; a sister, Sheila Brock, of Orange Park, Fla.; three grandchildren, Russell (Crystal) Pittman, Amie (Clinton) Yoder and Christan (Donald Wamsley) Turpin; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the chapel one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear, is in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas Linwood Gill

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Thomas Linwood Gill, 82, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Enon Primitive Baptist Church.

Officiating was Elder Revis Hickox.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Robbie Gill, Donnie Floyd, Troy Melton, David Floyd, Jody Gill, Danny Gill and Kurt Hawkins.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.