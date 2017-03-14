March 14, 2017

Anita Courson

Anita Courson, 61, of Blackshear, died late Sunday night (March 12, 2017) at the Pierce County Nursing Home following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 26, 1955 in Screven, she was a daughter of Una Vee Thornton Courson and the late John Edward Courson. She lived most of her life in Pierce County where she was a homemaker. She was a member of Offerman Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her two sisters, Sylvia Spivey (husband, Dannie), of Waycross, and Barbara Bullard (husband, Garry), of Patterson, her aunts and uncles, Winton and Wilma Thornton, of Blackshear, Vera Johnson, of Patterson, and Janie and Travis Johnson, of Blackshear, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Alice Clark Mullis

Alice Clark Mullis, 81, of Fayetteville, N.C., passed away on Saturday (March 11, 2017).

She was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. Mullis.

She is survived by her daughter, Sonja M. Taylor (husband, Robert), of the home; two sons, Steven N. Mullis (wife, Patricia), of Fayetteville, N.C., Bruce A. Mullis (wife, Barbara), of Lumberton, N.C.; a brother, Joseph Clark, of Blackshear; three sisters, Bobbie Jean Howard, of Blackshear, Jeannine McFadyen, of Mershon, and Ruth Breezley, of Statesboro; seven grandchildren, Meagan, Kyle, Travis, Brooke, Lauren, Robert and Savannah; and four great-grandchildren, Wesley, Bryce, Vann and Madilynn.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Temple Baptist Church with the Rev. Kelly Bullard officiating.

Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery Fayetteville, N.C.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 3159 Sanderosa Road, Fayetteville, N.C. 28312.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.

Dale Antonio Gibson

Dale Antonio Gibson, 57, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (March 7, 2017).

God, in His infinite wisdom and mercy, called him home to eternal rest from the Brentwood Health & Rehabilitation in Waynesboro.

He was born Dec. 27, 1958 in Miami, Fla., to Elden Gibson McGauley and the late Ulysses Gibson.

He moved to Blackshear with his mother as an infant and was faced with many challenges as a child. He attended Pierce County Elementary School. As he got older, he attended Hazzard Hill Training Center where he graduated.

At an early age, he joined Fourth Mount Olive Church in Blackshear. He loved the Lord, loved to attend church and prayer meeting with his mother and he loved to sing as well as listen to music.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Elden Gibson McGauley, and his step-father, Nathaniel McGauley, of Blackshear, a brother, Stanley Neal McGauley (Christine), of Waycross, a sister, Cam Felecia Johnson, of Saint Marys, one niece, Monica Ashley McGauley, of Waycross, three nephews, Russell Johnson Jr., of Washington State, Camrus Johnson, of New York, N.Y., and Jalen Johnson, of Saint Marys; and a host of uncles, aunts and sorrowing friends.

Visitation took place Friday at the funeral home.

The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home. Words of comfort were delivered by the Rev. Morris Pate, pastor of Fourth Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Blackshear. Psalm 139:17-18 KJV, using “We can only imagine, but God knows” as his theme.

Congregational songs included “How Great Thou Art” and “God Has Smiled On Me.”

Prayer was given by Minister Earl Martin, with scripture readings, Old Testament, Psalm 23, and New Testament, John 14:1-6 KJV, by Minister Fernando Arroyo.

A medley of songs — “I Know It Was The Blood,” “I’m Going Home on the Morning Train,” “By and By When The Morning Comes” and “Hold To His Hands” — was sung by Deacon Timothy Harris

Pallbearers were Robert Tapely, George Holmes, Timothy Harris, Raphel Maddox, Walter Elm and Larry Hill.

Interment was in the Shiloh Cemetery, Moore St. Blackshear.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of services.

Louise Griffin Beale

Louise Griffin Beale, 80, died Tuesday morning (March 14, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Betty Jean Boatright

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Betty Jean Eason Boatright, 80, was held Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Pastor Darren Wesley.

Interment followed in the Alabaha Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Kenneth Cole, Dristen Cole, Darryl Rice, Travis Batten, Blayne Ganas and Greg Gill.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.