March 13, 2018

James W. Raulerson

James Willard Raulerson, 80, of Blackshear, died Friday afternoon (March 9, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 17, 1937 in Waycross, he was a son of the late James Leslie and Minnie Mae Dyal Raulerson.

He was a veteran and retired from the United States Navy following 20 years of service who moved to Blackshear in 1975. He was a self-employed landscaper, loved to fish and thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Eda Mae Turner, Vonice Barnes, Elmyra McNeal and Jeanette Mitchell, and three brothers, Vernon Raulerson, J.R. Raulerson and Eugene Raulerson.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Martha King Raulerson, of Blackshear; a son, James Hampton Raulerson (wife, Pretzel), of Newport News, Va.; three grandchildren, Mia Torres, James Gabriel Torres and Precious Elizamae Torres, all of the Phillipines; two sisters, Betty Rowland, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Melvenie Collins, of Callahan, Fla.; a brother, Robert Raulerson, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Laverne Sims, of Blackshear; a brother-in-law, William B. “Buddy” King (wife, Susan), of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside memorial service will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at New Home Cemetery in Pierce County.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Billy Eugene Courson

A funeral for Billy Eugene Courson was held Monday afternoon at Music Funeral Home with the Rev. Chester Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Bennett, Mickey Bokor, David Bokor, Johnny Brazel, Charlie Courson and Paul Thomas.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.