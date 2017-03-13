March 13, 2017

Betty Crews Renshaw

Betty Crews Renshaw, 79, of Homeland, passed away at her residence Sunday (March 12, 2017).

She was born on Cowhouse Island in Ware County June 30, 1937, to the late Andrew Bryant Crews and Katherine Simmons Crews Lloyd. She was a member of Homeland Church of God of Prophecy.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Crews and Ronald Lloyd, a sister, Ethel Nettles, and a granddaughter, Heather Davis.

She is survived by her children, Edna (David) Pate, of White Oak, Trixie (Ricky) Knox, of Manor, Samuel Renshaw, Ricky Renshaw and Janet (Jerry) Brown, all of Homeland; her sisters, Katherine (L.W.) Lloyd, Sue Geiger, Connie (Larry) Tyo, Barbara Nettles and Diane Arrow, her grandchildren, Tara (Kevin) Gregory, Heidi (Steven) Lloyd, Shelvy (Duane) Hatzke, Anna Knox, Trevor (Tiffany) Renshaw, Jared Renshaw, Dylan Renshaw, Bevan (Michelle) Renshaw, Rodney Renshaw, Tresca Rowell, John (Shallynn) Brown, Danielle (Bill) Musgrove, 19 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends this evening at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 2 in the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Ricky Knox officiating. Burial will be in Homeland Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

David J. Rollison

David Jake Rollison, 69, of Blackshear, passed away suddenly Friday evening (March 10, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Born in Savannah, he lived in Warrenton, Va., for several years before moving to Pierce County in 1991. He was an accountant, former chef and owner of the Pondview Inn in Waycross, and also a boat captain.

He had many hobbies, cigars, technology and gadgets, sailing, horses (fox hunting, steeplechase and he owned his own racehorse), playing polo, scuba diving and history (especially about Thomas Jefferson).

He was an avid reader and author. He wrote three books and had been working on his fourth. He was the president of Friends of the Library and was just recently added as a trustee of the Okefenokee Regional Library Board for which he was very excited.

He was the 2014 recipient of the Pierce County Chamber of Commerce Bright Spot Award and was certainly a bright spot in the eyes of his wife, children, grandchildren and numerous friends. He will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was a very active member of Grace Episcopal Church where he served as the Senior Warden, was in the Men’s Group, was a Lay Eucharistic Minister, and was the official handyman.

He was a son of the late Troy Jake and Martha Thelma Duffield Rollison. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Wallace.

Survivors include his wife of 23 wonderful years, Sara Edwards Rollison, of Blackshear; his daughter and son-in-law, Aimee and Jim Farmer, of Waycross; his son and daughter-in-law, Walt and Brandi Kennerly, of St. Simons Island; his brother and sister-in-law, J.B. and Mary Janice Rollison, of Blackshear; a sister and brother-in-law, Ron and Patty Smith, of Charlotte, N.C.; a brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Sue Edwards, of Knoxville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Grace Farmer, Isabelle Farmer, Heyward Kennerly, Lilly Farmer, Hudson Kennerly, Mabry Kennerly and Polly Kennerly; three nieces, Michelle, Danielle and Trish (Ben) Black; two nephews, Bryant and Noell (Susan) Smith; and several other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Grace Episcopal Church in Waycross.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 7:30 at the funeral home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Anita Courson

Anita Courson, 61, of Blackshear, died late Sunday night (March 12, 2017) at the Pierce County Nursing Home following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Bruce Samuel Denton

Bruce Samuel Denton, 69, died Saturday afternoon (March 11, 2017) at Coffee Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born in Fairbanks, Alaska but lived in the Bickley community most of his life. He was a former correctional officer and retired from Ware State Prison. He also served in the United States Army during the Vietman War and was a member of Bickley United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Max Ashley Denton Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jane Denton, of Bickley; two daughters, Amber Arnold (Stacey), of Nicholls, and Katie Leggett (Chris), of Bickley; three grandchildren, McKayla Arnold, Lilly Arnold and Hazel Leggett; his parents, Mary and Ashley Denton, of Bickley; two brothers, Lloyd Denton (Mary Ann), of Bickley, and Bobby Denton (Peggy), of Waycross; three sisters, Beth Denton Nelson (Chris), of Atlanta, Debra Denton McManus (Terry), of Atlanta, and Dana Denton, of Bickley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bickley United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Ruth Johnson

HOMERVILLE — Betty Ruth Brown Johnson, 77, passed away Friday (March 10, 2017) at her daughter’s residence in Nashville, Ga., surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

She was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Nashville, to the late Manning Brown and Pinkie Sweat Brown.

She opened her first beauty shop, Forget Me Not Beauty Shop, in Nashville, several years ago.

She was a member of Homerville Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward “Bill” Johnson, two sisters, Blanche Hahn and Doris Abbott, four brothers, Manning Brown, Mack Brown, Jack Brown and Walter Brown.

Survivors are two daughters and sons-in-law, Toni and Johnny Holbrook, of Nashville, and Teresa and Mike Corbitt, Manor; one son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Neicee Johnson, of Homerville; one sister, Lucille Hancock, of Nashville; two brothers, Homer Brown, of Midville, and Herman Brown, of DuPont; seven grandchildren, Eddie and Buffy Holbrook, Crystal and Bruce Clisby, Tiffney and Justin Starling, Jennifer and Austin Deloach Jr., Michael and Christy Corbitt, Josh and Laurie Anna Lee and Becky Holbrook; 11 great-grandchildren, Alora Gail Deloach, Kenlee Deloach, Dempsey Anna Deloach, Hoss Holbrook, Joci Holbrook, Drew Starling, Paris Starling, Gracie Corbitt, Bentley Corbitt, Bailee Corbitt and Mack Lee; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held this afternoon at 2 o’clock at Homerville Free Will Baptist Church.

Entombment will be in the family mausoleum in North Cemetery, DuPont.

The body will be carried to the church one hour prior to the services.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Bethany Hospice, 2517 Bemiss Road, Suite D, Valdosta, Ga., 31602.

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Minnie Lee M. Altman

BLACKSHEAR — Minnie Lee Murray Altman, 85, of Blackshear, passed away early Saturday morning (March 11, 2017) at the Pierce County Nursing Home.

Born in Blackshear, March 13, 1931, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was a homemaker and had been a loving wife and caregiver to her late husband. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well.

She was a life-long member of St. Johns United Methodist Church. She loved preparing food for her church, family and friends. Having lost her son, David Altman, during the Vietnam conflict, she was the last Gold Star Mother of Pierce County and always supported the veteran programs. Growing her beautiful plants and flowers was a joy in her life.

She was a daughter of the late Fell Lang and Minnie Katherine Lee Murray. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Brantley Cornelius Altman, her son, David Altman, all five of her brothers, Isaac, Roscoe, Doc, Pete and Will Murray, and her four sisters, Lorene Clark, Judy Martin, Mae Rozier and Darceil Reeves.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Cookie and Larry Osburn, of Waycross, a grandson, Larry Osburn II, a granddaughter, Lita Osburn Boykin (Jerry), great-granddaughters, Jordan Guy and Blake Music (Brandon), daughter-in-law, Gwen Adams, of Atlanta, and numerous devoted nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at St. Johns United Methodist Church.

Interment will be in the St. Johns Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Irma Howell Groover

A funeral service for Irma Howell Groover, 78, of Blackshear, took place Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at Shady Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Calvin Courson officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Sammy Groover, Matt White, Phillip White, Arthur Sapp, Kelly Crawford, Beal Crawford, Jimmy Best, Timmy Peacock, James Howell, Brad Howell and Richard Harris.

Burial followed in the Ramah Cemetery with her nephew, Sammy Groover officiating the committal service.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Tommy R. James Sr.

A funeral for Tommy Raymond James Sr. took place Sunday afternoon at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Lamar Music, Dr. Marien Mullis and Dr. Freddie Smith officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery with military rites performed.

Serving as active pallbearers were Bradley Mullis, Trey James, Andrew Aycock, Gavin Jackson, Ian Jackson, Brandon Gamage, Lance Jackson, Willis Bennett and Jimmy Hill.

Honorary pallbearers were the former Car Department employees of CSX and past football coaches and players coached by Mr. James at Memorial Drive School.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Graham B. Dukes Sr.

A funeral for Graham Bagley Dukes Sr. took place Sunday afternoon at Crossview Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Tim Reynolds and Dr. H.E. “Bubba” Cardin officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Brandon Dukes, Brent Dukes, Justin Griffin, Caleb Peacock, Clayton Griffin and Eric Lairsey.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were the Wacona High School class of 1948.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Helen R. Dubberly

A funeral for Helen Catherine Raynor Dubberly took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Barber and David Thompson officiating.

Entombment was in the Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Serving as pallbearers were Larry Boatwright, Chip Raynor, Jet Raynor, Mike Raynor, Walter “Buddy” Boatwright, Tommy Thompson and David Thompson.

Sylvia Dale Reagan Larson

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Sylvia Dale Reagan Larson, 72, was held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at First Baptist Church.

Officiating were Dr. Bill Young and Dr. Benny Pate.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Hugh Thompson, Stan Harris, Royce Carter, Jimmy Hickox, Chris Wright, Dari Thomas and Timothy Griffis.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tony Duane Day

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Tony Duane Day, 48, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Kevin Grissom.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Chase Day, Scott Britt, Neal Murray, Dalton Smith, Wesley Mancil and Kevin Stephens.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Bennie A. Hyers Sr.

A memorial service for Bennie A. Hyers Sr. was held Saturday morning at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were Msgt. Michael Hyers, Richard E. Hyers, Randy E. Hyers, Jimmy Hyers and Chris Hyers.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

John C. Register Jr.

A graveside service for John “Jack” C. Register Jr. was held Saturday morning at Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald with the Rev. Barry Giddens officiating.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Ft. Stewart Army Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Terry Curtis Hickox

A funeral for Terry Curtis Hickox was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Tuten and the Rev. Travis Peavey officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kennsel Bennett, Jerry Daniels, Gary Griffin, Richard Lee, Mike Minchew and Bruce Tison.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.