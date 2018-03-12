March 12, 2018

Thomas L. Gill

Thomas Linwood Gill, 82, of Blackshear, passed away early Saturday morning (March 10, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Born in Blackshear, Feb. 20, 1936, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a retired supervisor of the Spatola Shoe Factory. He enjoyed farming and gardening, fishing, riding his golf cart and sacred harp music. He loved his family and spending time with his brothers and sisters.

He attended Enon Primitive Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Daniel Robert and Ethel Elma Little Gill. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, James Gill, a sister, Mildred Elma Gill, five brothers, Willard Franklin Gill, Elbert Gill, Daniel Gill, Nolan Gill and Gerald Gill, two sisters-in-law, Eloise Gill and Shirley Gill, and two brothers-in-law, J.P. Dyal and Riley Floyd.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Taylor Gill; a daughter and a son-in-law, Pam (Terry) Strickland, of Blackshear; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Greg Gill, Tommy (Michelle) Gill, both of Blackshear, and Kevin (Becky) Gill, of Homerville; three sisters, Sarah Dyal, of Waycross, Josephine Floyd and Eleanor (Ronald) Melton, all of Blackshear; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Brenda) Gill, Theron (Linda) Gill, Johnny Gill, Buck (Wanda) Gill and Ray (Glenda) Gill, all of Blackshear; eight grandchildren, Terry (Barbie) Gill, Bryan (Blakley) Gill, Stephanie Gill, Katie Robison, Joey (Sierra) Daniels, Serena Strickland, Savana Gill and Courtney Gill; four great-grandchildren, Logan Gill, Braiden Gill, Brock Gill and Blayne Gill; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Enon Primitive Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Sandra Sue W. Lane

Sandra Sue Wilson Lane, 74, of Waycross died Wednesday morning (March 7, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health of Waycross after an extended illness.

She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Vernon Wilson, but lived the past 40 years in Waycross. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed quilting. She worked numerous jobs around Waycross including Walmart, the old Win-Dixie and GNC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen A. Lane.

She is survived by two sons, John William Dean IV, of Waycross, Joseph Adams Dean, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Matthew Dean, of Waycross, Elizabeth Rigdon (husband, Richard), of Waycross; a great-granddaughter, Madalyn Rigdon, of Waycross; two sisters, Peggy Purdom (husband, Robert), of Joshua, Texas, Edna Geoghegan (husband, Charlie), of Chapin, S.C.; two special cousins, Sandra Prelopski. of Harrogate, Tenn., Etta Lou Talley, of Middlesboro, Ky.; two uncles, Ray Wilson (wife, Beverly), of Johnson City, Tenn., Colan Talley, of Middlesboro, Ky.; special friends, Rita McCarthy, of Waycross, Brenda Sapp, of Waycross, Ernest and Willie Mae Lockey, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Annie Muriel Harris

Annie Muriel Harris, 81, of 5115 Auriella St., entered into the greatest celebration on her birthday singing in the Heavenly choir for the Lord Wednesday (March 7, 2018) with love ones at her bedside.

She was born March 7, 1937 to the late Ison Rogers and Annie Mae Arthur in Glennville. She was raised by her mother and Glynn Tippens. She married the late Henry Miller who preceded her in death. To this union eight children were born, and two of them preceded her in death, Michael Miller and Henry David Miller.

She later married John Wesley Harris who also preceded her in death, along with a stepdaughter, LaToya Harris. She joined Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church at a young age and served faithfully as long as she was able under the pastoral care of the Rev. Alonzo Scott. She was the Church Mother, president of the Senior Mission and shared her voice in many churches.

She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Valerie Miller (caregiver), Blackshear, Jearnita Miller, Wayrcoss; four sons, Charles Miller, Blackshear; Samuel Miller (Amy), Portland, Ore., Harry Miller (Theresa) St. Paul, N.C., Warren Miller (Faye), Brunswick; two sisters, Minnie Lee Saunders, Newport News, Va., Judy Berry, Glennville; one brother, Curtis Roger, New Haven, Conn.; stepchildren, Antwyne Harris (Patrice), Tyrone Harris (Dr. Anita) and Sonya Thomas (Tchaikousky), all of Blackshear; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel. Accolades will be begin at 6 p.m and end at 6:30 p.m.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 2808 Piney Grove Road, Blackshear, where Bishop Jessie Randle is pastor. Dr. Alonzo Scott, pastor of Jehovah Jireh Baptist Church and Big Bethel Freewill Baptist Church, will offer words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Blackshear City Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at 12:15 p.m. at the residence.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arraignments entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear.

Leander W. Boggs Sr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leander Westley Boggs Sr., 88, passed away peacefully on Monday (March 5, 2018).

A native of Hinesville, he resided in Jacksonville for most of his life.

Survivors include his wife, Carrol Grier Boggs, daughter, Carolynn Colonel (John), sister, Dollie Boggs Marshall, mother and father-in-law, John and Alberta Grier, sisters-in-law, Jacquelaine Obi, Cynthia Grier and Kathy Ramsey (Leroy), brother-in-law, Ralph Grier (Anne), a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Impact Church, with Pastor Tony Davis, officiating.

The body will rest in the mortuary for visitation Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. and at the church Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of Alphonso West Mortuary Inc., 4409 Soutel Drive.

Louvenia Graham Poole

Louvenia “Lou” Graham Poole, 85, died Saturday morning (March 10, 2018) at her residence after an illness.

She was owner and operator of the former Lou’s Restaurant on Oak Street.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Billy E. Courson

Billy E. Courson, 82, died suddenly Friday afternoon (March 9, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was born in Pierce County but lived in Baxley before moving back to Waycross many years ago. He was retired from Voith Fabrics of Waycross and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Henry Clayton Courson and Dorothy Inez Altman Courson Cason. He was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Eugene Courson, a grandson, Kristopher Kodi McCorvey, and a sister, Faye Bokor.

He is survived by his wife, Georgia Howard Courson, of Waycross; a daughter, Julia McCorvey (Tommy), of Waycross; a grandson, Kori McCorvey (Kim), of Blackshear; five great-grandchildren, Courson McCorvey, Collins McCorvey, Kali McCorvey, Violet McCorvey and Brogen McCorvey; a sister, Dorothy Brazel Brooks (Gene), of Blackhear; a brother, Carl Courson (Phyllis), of Blackshear; a step-brother, Dan Cason (Ann), of Blackshear; a sister-in-law, Jean Logan Hickox, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Otis ‘Doo-Da’ Fuller Jr.

Otis “Doo-Da” Fuller Jr., 83, of 3155 Lucas St., Patterson, passed early Friday morning (March 9, 2018) at home.

He was the son of the late Katie Mae Gardner Fuller and Otis Fuller Sr. He was married to Betty Milledge Fuller.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel.

Doris Lane Griffin

A funeral for Doris Lane Griffin took place Saturday afternoon at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Burial was in High Bluff Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Terry Chancey, Mikey Foster, Chuck Wilson, Johnny Griffin, David Taylor and Billy Stone.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Irene G. McGahee

A celebration of life for Irene G. McGahee took place Saturday morning at New Whitehall Community Church with Old Testament (Psalms 90:10) and New Testament (Galatians 3:27), a tribute by the granddaughters, reflections by the daughter, Deacon Lucille Lowe, poem by Rose Bennett and words of comfort by Bishop Clarence Adamson.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Samuel M. Gaskins, Johnathan McGahee, Sharzan McGahee, Hollis McGahee, Reginald S. Gaskins, Reginald D. Gaskins, Cornelius Grayson and Dewayne Wilkins.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.