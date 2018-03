March 10, 2018

Billy E. Courson

Billy E. Courson, 82, died suddenly Friday (March 9, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Sandra Elizabeth Allen

A memorial service for Sandra Elizabeth Allen was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Derwood Miller and Thomas Robinson officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.