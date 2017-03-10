March 10, 2017

John C. Register Jr.

John C. “Jack” Register Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday (March 8, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after one year of declining health.

He was born in Chattanooga, Tenn. Dec. 21, 1918 to the late John C. Register Sr. and Claudia Lucas Register. He spent his childhood in Fitzgerald, graduated from Emory University and then received his pharmacy degree from the Southern College of Pharmacy in Atlanta.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1942 and served his country honorably in Italy and North Africa in Patton’s Army for three and a half years. Upon his return home, he managed the family business that his father started until he moved his young family to Waycross.

He was employed at Spear’s Drug Company until he and partner George Lanier opened Register and Lanier in 1956, from which he retired in 1984.

He was elected to the Georgia State Board of Pharmacy in 1960 and served diligently for five years to promote and enhance his profession.

He was one of the first members of Okefenokee Golf and Country Club and was an avid golfer.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waycross, had many friends, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Massee Register, of Blackshear; a son, John Marion Register, of Brunswick; a daughter, Claudia E. Register, of Cleveland, N.C.; a granddaughter, Hilary Ellen Burton (husband, Andrew), of Waxhaw, N.C.; and two great-grandchildren, Margaret Burton and Greer Burton.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Boisfeuillet Jones.

The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross, Baptist Village Retirement Communities, and Hospice Satilla for their loving care. A special heartfelt love and thank you goes to his caregivers and friends, Lisa, Lois, Chris and Kenny.

The family will receive friends this evening from 5 until 7 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

A graveside service with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tommy R. James Sr.

Tommy Raymond James Sr., 75, died Thursday (March 9, 2017) at his residence following a long illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Tony Duane Day

Tony Duane Day, 48, of Waycross, passed away early Wednesday morning (March 8, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Born in Blackshear, Dec. 16, 1968, he lived in Waycross most of his life.

He was an excellent painter and carpenter and had also been a good caregiver to his dad. He loved to fish, watch NASCAR, cook — which he was pretty good at — and enjoyed spending time with his buddies.

He attended Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Lee Day.

Survivors include his mother, Lucy Davis Day, of Waycross, his father, J. Robert Day, of Waycross, his nieces and nephews, Logan Day, Mandy Day, Chase Day and Dalton Smith, great-nieces and nephews, Kyleigh Jones, Addison Day, Lee Day and Bryson Lane, and several other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Colleen Bowen Williamson

OFFERMAN — The funeral for Mary Colleen Bowen Williamson, 89, was held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Offerman Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. James Lightsey.

Interment was in the Offerman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Craig Bowers, Lamar Bowen Jr., Mike Williamson, Glenn Williamson, III, Roberto Carillo and Bradley Van Orden.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Faith Sunday School class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.