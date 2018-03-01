March 1, 2018

Elnora Britton Twyne

“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heavens.” — Ecclesiastes 3:1

Elnora Mernerva Britton Twyne, 91, departed this life Sunday morning (Feb. 25, 2018) at Garden View Retirement Assisted Living Facility in Blackshear.

A time to be born

She was born Oct. 29, 1926, in Blackshear to the late Cearria Leone Austyle and Walter Britton Sr. She was the sixth child of 15 children. Her parents as well as five sisters, Martha, Carnette, Mary, Catherine Young and Charlese Booker, and one brother, Walter Britton Jr., preceded her in death.

A time to learn

She attended Pierce County Elementary School and graduated from Lee Street High School in 1944.

A time to love

She met the love of her life and soul mate, Edward Twyne, and promptly eloped. Legend has it that when her parents finally laid eyes on the dashing new husband, her mother slapped the new groom for stealing her daughter. The couple moved to Miami and settled into married life.

A time to move on

Looking for a new adventure, the young couple moved to Yonkers, N.Y., in the 1950s and what an adventure they had. While God never blessed the couple with children of their own, they helped to raise siblings, nieces, nephews and children of neighbors and friends. Their home was dubbed “The Twyne Motel.” In their quest to provide a home away from home to others, their generosity was beyond measure. Her open door policy continued even when she and Edward moved back to Blackshear. Edward preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2001.

A time to seek God

While she was raised with a strong religious foundation, as she grew, so did her religious curiosity and led her into the loving arms of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. As she related her journey to family members, one day two young men knocked on her door and changed her life. She was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints until her death.

A time for a career

She was a telephone operator with New York Telephone in Yonkers, N.Y., and later transferred to and retired from AT&T in 1988 and relocated to Blackshear.

A time for transition

In March 2017, failing health caused her to move to Garden View Assisted Living Facility in Blackshear, where she remained until her death.

She leaves to mourn, seven sisters, Paris Bryer, Milease Wells and Barbara Britton, all of Jacksonville, Fla., Marva Britton Pinkney, Miami, Fla., Mamie Britton Turner and Charlotte Britton Simpson, both of Blackshear, and Billye (Clyde Rivers) Britton, Woodstock, one brother, Carl (Mary) Britton, Monroe, and one sister-in-law, Melvene Britton, Blackshear.

While there are too many nieces and nephews to name personally, there are a few who she was directly involved in the shaping of their lives. They include Russell (Lydia) Walker, Westerville, Ohio, April (Todd) Dickerson, Altamonte Springs, Fla., Stephanie Walker, Los Angeles, Calif., Barry Booker, LaGrangeville, N.Y., Brandi (Gloria) Booker, Beacon, N.Y., Taryol (Richard) Latimer, Washington, D.C., and Manny Edward Twyne, Blackshear; a great-nephew, A.J. Britton, Waycross; her namesake, Elnora Turner Clark, Mapleton, and Charita Atkin, Blackshear.

“A special thanks to the staff of Garden View Assisted Living Facility and Heartland Hospice. Your care and support gets a 10+ rating and our family is forever grateful to you for all you provided for Elnora,” said a family member.

The family is receiving friends at 524 Watson St., Blackshear.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2095 Central Ave., Waycross.

Bishop Jackson Howell will officiate.

Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Blackshear.

The cortege will assemble at 10 a.m. Saturday, at 524 Watson St.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Michael J. Godwin Jr.

BLACKSHEAR — Michael Jerry “Chip” Godwin Jr., 48, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 27, 2018) at his residence.

Born in Blackshear, May 13, 1969, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He worked in the family auto body repair business (Godwin’s Body Shop) all of his life. He loved to cook and had been in charge of Sunday dinners for the last several years. He also enjoyed going to the beach every year for family vacations. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Kim Godwin, of Blackshear, his parents, Mike Sr. and Kay McKenzie Godwin, of Blackshear, his sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Bucky Smith, of Colorado Springs, Colo., his grandson, Brayden Michael Godwin, his two nieces and their children, Megan (Patrick) Flowers and Avery and Kayla (James) Klein and Lincoln, and several other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Bridge Community Church Building Fund, 419 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Ira Lee Brown Migdan

Ira Lee Brown Migdan, 76, of Waycross, died Tuesday (Feb. 27, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Luther Adolph “L.A.” and Blanche Lee Brown and made Waycross her home for most of her life. She was a graduate of Waycross High School class of 1959 then became an LPN and worked in the emergency department at the old Memorial Hospital.

She frequently helped her parents at Adolph’s Restaurant in Waycross and was a former member of Ivory Palace International Ministries in Nahunta. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Migdan.

She is survived by four daughters, Cheryl Kelly, of Waycross, Karen McLean, of Stuart, Fla., Katherine Crews, of Stuart, Fla., Lisa Foreman (Carl), of Linden, N.C.; six grandchildren, Sarah Daniels (Wayland), of Patterson, Matthew Stone (Amanda), of Waycross, Brittany Crews, of Jacksonville, Fla., Andrew Foreman, Kacie Foreman, Emily Foreman, all of Linden, N.C.; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rebecca Martin, of Blackshear; a brother, Donald Brown, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at 5 o’clock at her sister’s residence in Blackshear.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Elizabeth Hulett

Mary Elizabeth Hulett, 59, passed away Saturday (Feb. 24, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was born to Herman Carole “Tony” Noles and Annie Ruth Wilson, of Lakeland, on Sept. 15, 1958.

She enjoyed spending her mornings watching the sunrise while drinking her cup of coffee.

Her pastimes consisted of painting, gardening and playing video games with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, as well was her beloved toy poodle, Candace.

She was well known in the Waycross area as being the first “bread lady,” maintaining a bread route for some time. She never met a stranger, greeting everyone she encountered with a huge smile, kind words and laughter.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Herman Carole “Tony” Noles, and two brothers, Johnny Noles and Clyde Bostick.

She is survived by her mother, Annie Ruth Bostick, of Lakeland, two daughters, Betty Ruth Kitchens, of Blackshear, and Amanda Titchen (John), of Fitzgerald, and four grandchildren, Kevin Kitchens, Sierra Kitchens, Danielle Titchen and Payton Titchen.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at her daughter’s home in Blackshear on Sunday, March 11, at 12 p.m.

For more information, check Facebook.

Jackey V. Thompson Sr.

A funeral for Jackey Vernon Thompson Sr. was held Wednesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Bechiom officiating.

Burial followed at Arlington Memorial Park in Jacksonville, Fla.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rosa M. Miles

A celebration of life service for Mother Rosa Mae Johnson Miles, 92, will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Faith of God Holiness Church, 1509 Louisiana Ave., with the church pastor, Bishop Larry Atkinson, offering words of comfort,

She was born May 3, 1925 in Waycross to the late Luscious P. Johnson Sr. and Rosetta White Johnson. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System.

She received a seminary degree from First Born Training and Seminary School. In addition, Mother Miles was also one of five founders of the current Faith of God Holiness Church, Waycross. She was very instrumental in leading other to Christ and giving sound biblical advice to anyone that needed her assistance.

She was affectionately known to many as, Waxie, Muh-Dear, Auntie, Grandma and Mother Miles. She was a very loving and kind person to everyone she met. Mother Miles would pray for you at anytime of the day or night and was known by praying over anointed water. When she prayed over the water you drank — your sickness went away. However, she would always say that your healing came from God.

On Thursday afternoon (Feb. 22, 2018), Mother Rosa Mae Johnson Miles released the cares of the world and entered into peace with her Heavenly Father. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Carl E. Miles, and 14 siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 72 years, Almos Miles, her children, Gene C. Johnson (Veronica), of Las Vegas, Nev., Patricia A. Brown (Morris), of Fort Myers, Fla., Dorothy Benefield (Isaac Jr.), of Waycross, Terry Miles (Mildred), of Waycross, and Cedric Miles (Shiesha), of Fayetteville, N.C., 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Miles residence, 1501 Delaware Ave., and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Faith of God Holiness Church.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be held Monday at 9 a.m. at Jacksonville (Fla.) National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Roslyn Ward Nixon

The homegoing celebration for Roslyn Denise Ward Nixon will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Family Worship Center, 631 Izlar St., with Pastor Rod Swinson offering words of comfort.

Burial and committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The body will be in repose in the church from 10:30 until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence 502 Garlington Ave. at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6 until 8 p.m.

She was born in Alma Sept. 4, 1959 to the late Gerald T. Ward Sr. and Willa F. Ward. She was educated in the Waycross School system and a graduate of Waycross High School. She was joined in holy matrimony to Gary Leon Nixon on July 20,1997. She was a member of Family Worship Center, where she served faithfully until her health began to fail. She was a kind, loving, and was willing to help whenever she could. She had a smile that would lighten up the room when she walked. She was a homemaker until called she was called to eternal rest.

She was preceded in death by both parents. On Thursday (Feb. 22, 2018) her heavenly father called her home from labor to reward.

She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Demarcus Moss, of Waycross; three daughters, Roshondra Rowell (Latravis), Latoya Gardner and Sheridan Gardner, all of Waycross; three sisters, Brenda Sanders (David), of Augusta, Michele Ward, of Atlanta and Natalie Trotter (Ricky), of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Gerald Ward III (Irma), of El Paso, Texas, and Kerrie Ward, of Waycross; 13 grandkids; a granddaughter that she raised, Tia Gardner; a devoted god-daughter, My-Shuray Benson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; a host of aunties and uncles; a childhood best friend, Lisa Snow; three close Diva sisters, Sylvia Gray, Marilyn Morris, and Carolyn Williams; and a host of sorrowing friends.

Sympathy maybe expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services a entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Karen Maultsby Moore

The homegoing celebration for Karen C. Maultsby Moore will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The cortege will assemble at 411 Wilkerson St., Waycross, at 2:30 p.m.

She was born July 25, 1955 in Waycross, to the late Theodore Maultsby Sr. and Helen White.

She was the oldest of two children to that union. She received her formal education from the public school system of Waycross. She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Samuel Moore Jr. in 1975 and to this union, three children were born. She was a loving dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Greater Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church. She was employed with Gold Kist Pecan Co. for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

She answered the call of the almighty and joined the heavenly throne on Sunday (Feb. 25, 2018) at her home in Jonesboro.

She leaves to cherish her memory a loving daughter, Jameka Moore; two sons, Jamie Moore and Justin Moore; five grandchildren, Jamez Birden, Noelani Flanagan, Emporess Moore, Jewel Moore; and a special grandson, Broderick “Pooh Bear” Daniels Jr.; two brothers, Theodore “Ted” Maultsby Jr. and Michael Cecil; two sisters-in-law, Veronica Johnson, of Waycross, and Azulene Moore (Michael), of Stockbridge; two special god-children, Skyy Green and Warren Green Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Donald Taylor

Donald “Coach Duck” Taylor, 72, of Alma, passed away peacefully at Bacon County Hospital on Tuesday (Feb. 27, 2018).

He was born on June 13, 1945 in Alma to the late Tommie Lee Taylor and Frances Caroline Coley Taylor. His son, Scotty Taylor, three brothers, J.L., Charlie and Larry Taylor, and two brothers-in-law, Allen Johnson and Jack Tyre, preceded him in death.

His love was coaching and kids. He coached Midget League football for approximately 35 years, coached Little League baseball and the Bacon County Middle School football team for five years. He originated the Bacon Bowman and Hunting Club, served as a county commissioner and was named “Citizen of Year.” He was also a lifetime honorary member of FFA (district, state and national), organized the Bacon County Forestry Field Day, the Forestry Queen Pageants, 4-H archery and the first Touchdown Club along with Johnny Nobles, Leroy Carver and Carl Harper.

Coach Duck was also a member of the Chain Gang for approximately 40 years. He also enjoyed being a substitute teacher and a bus driver for the schools and sporting events.

He was a member and deacon of Ten Mile Baptist Church and also served in the U.S. Marines.

His love for sports and kids will live on through the Bacon County Legends, Duck Taylor Scholarship.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Cornelia Ann Bargeron Taylor; daughter, Penny Taylor; son, Bentley Carter (wife, Elondia), all of Alma; three sisters, Edith Johnson and Rhonda Taylor, of Alma, and Jean Tyre, of Jesup; four grandchildren, Scottlyn Williams and Kyle Carter (Lindsey), of Alma, Hannah Mayers (Cameron), of Darien, and Heather Hyers (Reece), of Valdosta; also three great-grandchildren, Lillian Mayers, Jillian and Emree Hyers; and a sister-in-law, Freda Ann Taylor, of Alma.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Crosby Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the New Vision Church Life Center with the Rev. Vic Peacock, the Rev. Calvin Morris, the Rev. Edmund Thrift, the Rev. Pet Hayes and the Rev. Jason Hayes officiating.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Timmy, Pojo and Tony Johnson, Reece Hyers, Luke Gowen and Christopher Todd.

Honorary pallbearers will be Men of Ten Mile Baptist Church, Georgia Forestry Bacon County Unit, Lataine and Harry Beauregard, Buddy Kirby, Patterson class of 1964, Dr. Clay Carter, Dr. David Murphy, the Rev. Jimmy Thrift, the Rev. Jerry Price and Roy and Susan Music.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Raider Touchdown Club (and note on check for Coach Duck Taylor Scholarship Fund). Checks may be dropped off at the Bacon County High School office or mailed to: P.O. Box 371, Alma, Ga. 31510.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Mizell Jones

Dorothy Mizell Jones, 90, died Wednesday evening (Feb. 28, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.