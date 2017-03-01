March 1, 2017

Joseph S. Padgett Sr.

Joseph Samuel Padgett Sr., 86, of Waycross, died Tuesday night (Feb. 28, 2017) at his daughter’s residence in Dixie Union after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Mary Frances Lee

RIVERSIDE — Mary Frances Lee, of the Riverside community, passed away Monday (Feb. 27, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, she was the daughter of Elemuel “Lem” Lee and Betty Irene Hendrix Lee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Arris Lee, her grandson, Devin Michael Williams, and her sister, Mattie Bell Lee.

She was a homemaker and a member of Riverside Chapel Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, sewing and playing poppit.

Survivors include eight children and their spouses, Jennifer Wolfe (Reggie), of Riverside, Falisha Lee, of Riverside, Amanda Lee (fiancé, Ryan), of Argyle, James “Jimmy” Lee (Kimberly), of Hazlehurst, Yolanda Volkema, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., Angel Morrison (Dustin), of Winokur, Ashley Wood, of Callahan, Fla., and Scotty Williams (Jennifer), of Texas; 54 children who came through their home when they were foster parents; 24 grandchildren, Skye, Gage, Kaleb, Brianna, Jailan, Gabby, Eli, Jada, Jasmine, Scarlett, Charlott, Trinity, Ethan, Cienna, Cameryn, Taylor, Will, Desiree, Kourtney, Amelia, Maggie, Blake, William and Alex; many others who she claimed as her grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, M.D. Lee (Barbara), of Acworth, Farley Lee (Kay), of Winokur; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Bertha Sue Dixon (Denny), of Blackshear, Shirley Wainright (Ronnie), of Riverside, Dorothy Mae Hall (Mark), of Okeechobee, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Wainright and the Rev. Paul Roberson officiating.

Burial will follow in Riverside Chapel Baptist Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Juke Johns, Robert Johns, Scotty Johns, Jeff Lee, Jacob Hall and Randall Hickox.

Honorary pallbearers will be Betty Mae Johns, Cheryl Helmuth, Believers Sunday School Class and the Charlton County High School class of 1961.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Joseph Towson

Joseph “Papa Joe” Towson, 72, died Friday (Feb. 24, 2017) after a long illness.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Scott Towson, three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Bobby Towson and Jan, Butch and Irene Christian, and Charles Towson, and two sisters, Peggy Towson and Betty Towson.

A memorial service will be held at Old Ruskin Church Sunday at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Miles-Odum Funeral Home to help defray final costs.