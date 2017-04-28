Many Donors Are Rewarded Here At Highly Productive Blood Drive

There were 211 citizens signing in to donate blood at the Waycross Exchange Club Center at the fairgrounds on Knight Avenue.

Many cash door prize winners were randomly chosen, thanks to money donated by PrimeSouth Bank. Cash winners were:

$100 Rosa Bryant, Raymond J. Tillman

$50 Matt White, Martha Wilkins

$20 Rudy Sotoman, Rogers L. Fraley Sr., Angela Walters, Cliff Knowlton, Tracy Dixon, Kevin Griffis

$10 Kathryne O’Bright, Elizabeth Johnston, Eddie Wheeler, Michael Tanner, Christina Lee, Brandi Forsyth, Chris Cubas, Daniel McKenzie

$50 (first-time donor prize) Rita Gordon

Other prize winners:

Wong’s Lance Brantley

Captain Joe’s Joel J. Smith

Amelia Hotel (two-night stay) Larry Paulk

The PrimeSouth Bank Blood Bank Challenge took aim at the local 254-pint record. If it had fallen, PrimeSouth would have given a $255 prize to a randomly chosen donor.

The Waycross Area Blood Drive Volunteers thanked the local bank for its outstanding support. The result was one of the best blood drives in recent months. The bank made a similar challenge 10 months ago and the result was a drive that yielded more than 200 units of donated blood.