Manor Man Dies As ATV Run Into Trees

MANOR — A Manor man was killed Saturday when he was thrown from a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle that crashed on the Manor-Millwood Road, said the Georgia State Patrol.

William O’Berry, 23, died in the 9:01 p.m. crash, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

It was one of three traffic accidents with injuries that troopers from the Waycross GSP post investigated during this past weekend.

Riding a Polaris Sportsman, O’Berry, who was alone on the ATV, was headed north on Manor-Millwood Road rounding a left-hand curve. Dixon said the machine left the roadway onto the east shoulder and entered a ditch where it sideswiped a pine sapling.

The ATV continued north and hit a tree, ejecting the driver. Dixon said the four-wheeler, now unoccupied, continued north and hit another tree, overturned and then struck a final tree, coming to rest leaning against that tree.

Trooper Jerry Taylor investigated the crash.

The GSP investigated two Friday collisions which injured two people each, one in Waynesville, the other in Alma.

Two New York women were transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Regional Hospital in Brunswick Friday after their vehicle was hit by another vehicle in Waynesville at the intersection of the South Georgia Parkway (U.S. 82) and Post Road, said Dixon.

Debra Manchester, 52, of Watertown, N.Y., and her passenger, Nellie Manchester, 81, of Athens Mills, N.Y., were injured in the 3:35 a.m. crash, said Dixon.

Alex Brown, 23, Snellville, whose Chevrolet Impala hit the Manchester vehicle, a Volkswagen Passant, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, failure to stop at a stop sign, no proof of insurance and expired tag, said Dixon.

Brown was southbound on Post Road approaching the intersection, said Dixon. He failed to stop at the stop sign and then put on his brakes, skidding 24 feet before striking the Manchester vehicle in the rear. Dixon said Brown skidded another 30 feet before coming to rest. The Manchester car continued for 92 feet and came to rest on the south side of the South Georgia Parkway after rotating clockwise.

Sgt. Terry Thrift, Waycross post commander, investigated the accident.

In Alma, two people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle collision on 16th Street at its intersection with South Wayne Street, said Dixon.

Rebecca Castillo, 31, of Alma, and Eugenio Rodriguez, 32, of Alma, were taken by ambulance to Bacon County Hospital for treatment of injuries they suffered in the 4:21 p.m. accident, said Dixon.

Driving a Ford Focus, Castillo was westbound on 16th Street, making a left turn onto South Wayne, said Dixon. Rodriguez, driving a Kia Sorento, was eastbound on 16th Street when Castillo made a left turn into his path, said Dixon. The Rodriguez car struck the side of the Castillo vehicle, causing it to spin counterclockwise. The Rodriguez vehicle then struck a cub and continued south along a private parking lot.

Two passengers, Demetrio Castillo, 9, of Alma, in the Castillo car, and Emmanuel Condado, 33, of Alma, in the Rodriguez car, were not injured, said Dixon.

Castillo was charged with failure to yield when turning left, said Dixon.

Rodriguez was cited for driving without a license, said Dixon.

Cpl. Richard Sikes investigated the accident.