Manager Of Local Business Is Jailed For Company Theft

The longtime manager of a business in the 2300 block of Knight Avenue has been arrested on felony theft by deception charges having to do with use of the company’s credit card for personal purchases and then using company funds to make payments on those same credit cards, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Timothy Mark Cecil, 40, who resides in the 100 block of Gene Waldron Lane in Pearson, was booked into the Ware County jail. Royal said he was taken before a magistrate and was allowed to post bond. He has been released from jail.

Cecil is accused of using a company credit card he was entrusted with to make purchases of personal vehicles, clothing, groceries, take vacations, pay hotel bills, restaurant bills and other misuses totaling more than $72,000, said Royal.

Detective Freddie Henderson and Detective Capt. Neil Skerratt were assigned to investigate the case. Royal said they gathered evidence including incriminating reviews of credit card statements and business audits.

“During a recorded phone call, Cecil admitted that using the credit card was wrong and he confirmed personal purchases were not approved for him to make,” said Royal. “He also admitted he used company funds to make the credit card payments. Detective Henderson then secured a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody.”

The case remains under investigation.