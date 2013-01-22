Man, Woman Jailed In Vehicle Theft Case

A man and a woman were arrested Sunday by Waycross police in connection with numerous vehicle burglaries that have occurred in the city and the in the county in recent days, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal and Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

William Anderson, 25, of the 600 block of Miller Street, and Cheyenne Johns, 22, of Deer Island Drive, were both taken into custody and charged with numerous counts of entering auto in both jurisdictions, the lawmen said.

The man and woman were captured on home video surveillance in several locations and residents turned their videos over to lawmen to be examined.

“I want to thank the community for their support and the way they responded,” said Hersey. “Their assistance was invaluable.”

Especially hard hit were residential neighborhoods on the east side of town as vehicles that had been left unlocked were targeted during the wee hours of the morning while most people are sleeping.

Ware County detectives and Waycross police detectives used security video and developed information on the identity of one person which led to a search of a Miller Street address. The search was conducted, but nothing — no suspect. no stolen goods — was found at the house, said Royal.

The investigation continued with both of the subjects being identified and Waycross police made the arrests Sunday, said Royal and Hersey. Hersey declined to report details about the arrest(s) except to say both were arrested at 604 Miller St.

Royal said the most recent of the vehicle burglaries in the county were on Belle Circle (two), Johns Avenue (one), Truman Street (two), Seminole Trail (one), Moss Creek Road (two), all occurring between Thursday evening and early Friday.

Hersey said the city’s most recent vehicle burglaries were reported in the 1800 block of Danora Drive (two), the 1300 block of Seminole Trail (one), 1700 block of Dean Drive, 1500 block of Dean Drive, 1100 block of Cherokee Circle, 1200 block of Cherokee Circle, 2100 block of Lakeview Drive, 1600 block of Suwannee Drive, 900 block of Euclid Avenue, 1600 block of Marshall Drive (two), 1300 block of Jasmine Circle, all occurring between Thursday evening and early Friday.

Johns and Anderson are scheduled to appear before a magistrate Tuesday morning at the Ware County jail courtroom. Both are being held in the Ware County jail.

Hersey and Royal said additional charges are possible.