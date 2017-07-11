Man, Woman Hurt In A Two-Vehicle Wreck At Homerville

HOMERVILLE — A Homerville woman and a Manor man were injured Friday when the woman veered into the lane where the man was driving and the two vehicles collided head-on, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Nora Daniell, 72, of Homerville, was transported by helicopter to UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla., for treatment of her injuries, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Henry Delk, 20, of Manor, was taken by ambulance to Clinch County Hospital for treatment of his injuries, said Dixon.

Driving a Dodge Caliber, Daniell was westbound in the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 84 as Delk, driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck, was eastbound in the eastbound lane. Dixon said Daniell struck the front of the Delk truck, then was propelled backward for 48 feet while spinning counterclockwise before coming to rest facing south.

After impact, Delk’s truck rotated counterclockwise and came to rest facing northwest.

Dixon said the collision occurred in the inside eastbound lane of the highway, at mile marker 12 in Clinch County.

Trooper First Class Jerry Taylor investigated the 9:57 p.m. accident.