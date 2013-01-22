Man Who’s Accused Of Assault Is In Jail

A Waycross man was arrested Wednesday and charged with vehicle theft and aggravated assault after he choked a woman, prevented her from making a call to 911 and stole her vehicle, said Waycross Police Sgt. Teresa Grant.

Thomas Earl Brown, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and booked at the Ware County jail on charges of aggravated assault, theft of a vehicle and criminal trespass, said Grant.

Waycross police were dispatched to the 300 block of Garlington Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when Brown, a live-in boyfriend, choked the victim and prevented her from calling for help by breaking her cell phone, said Grant. She was not severely hurt, Grant said.