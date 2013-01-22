Man Who Drove Into Moving CSX Train Was Late For Work

Joshua Strickland, 26, of a Forsyth address, amazingly had only minor injuries, Thrift said. Furthermore, his charges were on the minor side as well … another bit of good luck for his sake.

Strickland has been charged with failure to yield the right-of-way, passing in a “no-passing” zone and driving with a suspended license.

“He wasn’t even driving his own car. It was as I recall his girlfriend’s car, a 2012 Nissan Sentra,” said Thrift.

Thrift said the Nissan struck the second engine of the train as it was moving rapidly north on the railroad tracks. The car was knocked into a ditch about 77 feet north of Georgia 32.

He was taken to the emergency room at Waycross’s Memorial Satilla Health after the 7:30 a.m. crash but was not badly injured, Thrift said.

Strickland was headed east on Georgia 32 when he approached the train crossing where the crossing arms were down and all the lights and alarms had activated, Thrift said.

“He went around two stopped log trucks, which should have given him a clue to stop,” said Thrift.

Witnesses told lawmen that Strickland did not engage the brakes on the car until immediately before he crashed.