Man Who Attacks Woman Is In Jail

A Waycross man was arrested early Saturday morning by Waycross police officers for allegedly beating a woman and threatening her and children with a gun, said Waycross Police Lt. Scott Rowell.

Tyrique Mills, 20, of Waller Street, was charged with aggravated assault with a gun, reckless conduct, possession of a weapon during a certain crime, cruelty toward a child and kidnapping, Rowell said.

Waycross police officers were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Havanna Avenue at 3:42 a.m. Saturday in reference to a man beating a female, Rowell said. Children greeted the officers, waving them down and telling them Mills was beating the woman and had pointed a gun at her and at them. Another witness confirmed the report of the children.

The woman, who had been holding an infant while being attacked, was found by police in the apartment. Her nose was swollen and she said Mills had “head-butted” her and dragged her around the apartment, Rowell said.

Mills was found hiding in the kitchen. The gun was found after witnesses said he took something to another apartment, Rowell said.

Witnesses told police Mills was known to be a member of the Bloods gang, Rowell said.

He was taken to the Ware County jail.