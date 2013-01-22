Man Who Attacks 2 Citizens Is Jailed

A Waycross man was arrested Wednesday morning on charges that included aggravated assault and hit-and-run after he attacked two people in the 1700 block of Knight Avenue, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Treek Smith, 21, of Waycross, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, criminal trespass, hit-and-run and failure to maintain a lane, said Cox.

“He walked up to two people in the 1700 block of Knight Avenue and made threats, then pulled out a knife and started attacking their car with a knife,” said Cox. “They pulled off and he pursued them in his car. He rammed their vehicle on Knight Avenue and drove away.”

Nobody was injured in the attack, Cox said.

“This all stemmed from a domestic type issue involving ex-girlfriend and boyfriend,” said Cox.

Smith later was spotted at a Knight Avenue area business by Waycross police who took him into custody, Cox said. Cox said Smith was booked into the Ware County jail at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday.