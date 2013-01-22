Man Turns On Friend; Attempts To Kidnap Her And Chokes Her

A man was arrested Monday for highjacking the car of a friend and attempting to kidnap the woman, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Billy Burgess, 28, of Miles Still Road, was arrested by Waycross police about 9 a.m. Monday and charged with motor vehicle highjacking, aggravated assault-family violence and attempted kidnapping, said Hersey.

A woman who knows Burgess was on her way to work Monday morning and saw him walking, so she offered to give him a ride, Hersey said. Burgess began to order her to turn in directions she didn’t wish to go until she was able to pull into the parking lot of a business, where he began to choke her.

The victim escaped and ran to get help. Burgess drove off in her car, Hersey said. The car was later recovered when the suspect was arrested.

Other charges are pending, Hersey said.