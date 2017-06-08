Man Swipes Tools; Tries To Sell Them

A Blackshear man was arrested Wednesday for the theft of tools from a vehicle parked at a Memorial Drive business, said Waycross Police Sgt. Teresa Grant.

James Robert Flynn, 49, Tot Drive, was charged with burglary of a vehicle, Grant said.

The theft of numerous tools from a vehicle parked at a business in the 2300 block of Memorial Drive occurred between 11:30 and 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Grant said.

At about 7:30 p.m., Flynn tried to sell several of the tools to a business owner in the 900 block of Memorial Drive, Grant said. The store owner called police.