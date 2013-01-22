Man Struggles But Is Arrested By Deputies On Two Drug Charges

A Ware County man was arrested for possession of spice and methamphetamine today after struggling to escape from arresting officers, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Jeffery James Thrift, 36, of the 1800 block of Prescott Street, was arrested early this morning and charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and the pending charge of possession of spice, Royal said.

Deputy Jeff Nolan was on patrol when he observed a black GMC Yukon SUV parked partially in a yard and partially in the roadway in the 1800 block of Prescott Street at 1:53 a.m. today, Royal said. He saw what appeared to be three men inside.

When Nolan approached the vehicle, he notice a passenger in the back seat moving around and reaching down toward the floorboard, Royal said. The deputy commanded the man to show his hands.

The passenger started to exit the SUV on the passenger side, Nolan ordered him to stay inside, but he exited the vehicle, Royal said. Thrift had something in his hand that he was trying to hide.

Nolan ordered Thrift to drop whatever he was holding, but the suspect tried to hide it inside the fender well, Royal said. By that time, Sgt. Ethan Murray had arrived and both officers attempted to restrain the suspect, who struggled.

Thrfit dropped to the ground and then tried to throw the deputies off, so Nolan used a taser on him, Royal said. Thrift was able to break free and run away through a few neighboring yards with Nolan in pursuit. The deputy had to tase him two more times before he stopped resisting and could be restrained.

The item Thrift held was a cigarette pack containing two plastic bags with a green, leafy substance inside, tentatively identified as marijuana spice, Royal said. The pack also contained cigarette papers inside.

Another clear plastic bag was found near the SUV which contained 2 grams of a crystal-like substance that tested positive as meth, Royal said. Both substances are being sent to the GBI crime lab for testing to confirm what they are.

Thrift was taken to the Ware County jail.