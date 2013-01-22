Man Steals Cash From Misplaced Wallet

A local man has been jailed for stealing money from the misplaced wallet of an elderly man, said Ware County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Neil Skerratt.

Wilson Marshall Cartwright, 57, of the 3900 block of Cleve Road, was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft by taking, misdemeanor, theft of lost or misplaced property, misdemeanor and exploitation of an elderly person, Skerratt said.

He was booked into the Ware County jail, Skerratt said.

An elderly man reported to the sheriff’s office that he had left his wallet containing cash and financial cards at a convenience store in the 7400 block of Albany Avenue about 3 p.m. Thursday, Skerratt said.

He reported that he had returned to the store and could not find it. He was later called to another store where his wallet had been found, but the money that had been in the billfold was missing.

The case was assigned to Sgt. Mike Thrift who viewed a suspect picking up the wallet. Video also showed the victim returning to the store to report his missing wallet while the suspect was there and Cartwright said nothing about finding the wallet, Skerratt said.

Cartwright was seen on video at the other business about 15 minutes later leaving the wallet there without making a purchase. When the victim arrived to collect his “found” wallet, the cash was gone, Skerratt said.

Ware County deputies arrested Cartwright Tuesday and placed him in the jail, Skerratt said.