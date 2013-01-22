Man Steals Car On MLK Drive … Bails Out When Blackshear Cops Close In

A Waycross man is on the run after he stole a car Wednesday in a north Waycross neighborhood and drove it to Blackshear, where he crashed it, then evaded police on foot, say lawmen in Blackshear and Waycross.

A woman who was washing clothes at a house in the 700 block of MLK Drive early Wednesday called police at 3:12 a.m. to report her car missing, presumed stolen, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Earlier, at 2:32 the stolen 2012 Toyota Camry was spotted on Leo Marshall Drive by a Blackshear police officer who attempted to make a traffic stop for a moving vehicle violation, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

The vehicle sped away and crashed nearby on Allen Avenue, the driver jumping out to flee on foot, said Wright, who had only scant details about the wreck.

Wright said the driver, identified by Officer Joey Daniels as Jekara McVay, 28, of Waycross, managed to get away from Daniels.

McVay remained at large this morning, said Wright.

“We believe somebody (in a vehicle) picked him up,” said Wright. “We tried to track him with a canine unit from Ware State Prison but were unsuccessful. We are obtaining warrants on him now.”

Wright said the vehicle pursuit lasted no time.

“It was a very short chase and a very minor wreck,” said Wright. “I believe the car was not reported stolen until after the chase.”

Hersey said the theft victim thinks her car was swiped between 1 and 2 a.m.