Man Shoves Girl, 4, From Car’s Path; Is Struck And Later Dies Of His Injuries

To save the life of a 4-year-old girl who ran into traffic, a Waycross man put himself on the line and paid with his life.

Dedrick L. Bacon, 38, was deemed a “hero” Friday night after he was hit by a car while grabbing and shoving the child out of harm’s way on Knight Avenue, said Waycross Police Chief Tony Tanner.

Bacon, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health, then transferred to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital where he died Saturday about 9:30 p.m., said Tanner.

“What do you call a man who throws himself into harm’s way to save a child?” Tanner asked. “A hero.”

The accident occurred just after 8 p.m.

Bacon and four other people, three of them children, were walking along Knight Avenue in the vicinity of Wong’s when a 4-year-old girl broke away and ran onto the road. Tanner said Bacon ran out and grabbed the child, threw the little girl off the road and his momentum propelled him into the path of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt LS driven by Samantha Self, 20, of Blackshear.

“She (Self) was understandably terribly upset,” said Tanner.

Self was headed east on Knight Avenue just east of Walnut Street.

Tanner said no one else was injured.