Man Shot On Eads Street; His Assailant Remains At Large

A Waycross man who was shot in the face Wednesday afternoon by a gunman who is at-large was taken to a Florida hospital, but police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Eads Street at 1:10 p.m.

“We found the person shot out by the roadway and he had been shot more than once,” said Hersey.

He was also shot in the arm, Hersey said, declining to identify the man. He was taken to Memorial Satilla Health and then helicoptered to a Jacksonville hospital, said Hersey.

“He was up and walking around Thursday,” said Hersey. “He will be OK.”

Nobody has been arrested, Hersey said.

“He told officers he was getting out of his car at his residence when a white male pulled up (in a vehicle) and asked if he was ‘so and so’ and he answered that he was. He said the man then told him ‘give it to me’ and that he also said ‘all we do here is play cards,’ then he fired the gun, striking him in the jaw and twice in the arm.”

Hersey had no explanation for the shooter’s words.

He said that the victim’s account of the incident was confirmed by one other person, but that other witnesses offered different accounts about what happened.

Hersey said detectives are conducting an investigation into the incident.