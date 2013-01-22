Man Shoots Woman In Face In Coffee Co.

DOUGLAS — A Coffee County man who shot a woman in the face wounding her Friday has been charged with aggravated assault, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

John Huie Douglas, 78, was booked into the Coffee County jail on one count of aggravated assault, said Wooten, following the shooting that occurred on Georgia Highway 32 East.

“Just after 1 p.m. Friday, Coffee County emergency dispatchers advised Nicholls city police that a complainant (the woman) was possibly being followed on Georgia Highway 32 East by an individual attempting to kill them,” said Wooten. “Nicholls police were able to meet with the 42-year-old female victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound to her face. She provided the name of the shooter, along with a description of the vehicle he was driving.”

The victim was transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Coffee County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Douglas a short time later and were able to take him into custody without incident, said Wooten.

Douglas is being held in the Coffee County jail and has been denied bond, said Wooten.