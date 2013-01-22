Man Sends An Explicit Facebook Message To Girl; He Is Arrested

A Waycross man was arrested Monday and charged with felony enticing a child for indecent purposes after he was investigated for sending explicit text messages to a 12-year-old girl, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Michael Watkins, 36, of the 800 block of Rabon Street, was taken into custody at his home about 4 p.m. by Detective Jeff Nolan. Royal said he was being held in the Ware County jail and was to appear before a magistrate this morning at the courtroom in the jail.

Royal said a report was filed with the Ware County Sheriff’s Department about 10 p.m. Friday about a troubling Facebook message containing a message of a sexual nature, sent to a 12-year-old girl from the 36-year-old man.

The victim was interviewed and Detective Clay Carter obtained statements from the suspect, then made application for the warrant. Watkins was arrested without incident, Royal said.

No further information was released. By mutual consent of local law enforcement, Satilla Advocacy Services and local news media, details about certain crimes are not divulged to honor the privacy of victims.