Man Runs Stop Sign Causing 3-Vehicle Collision

A three-vehicle accident at the intersection of the South Georgia Parkway and Carswell Avenue Extension Saturday at 7:40 p.m. resulted in only two minor injuries, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

One of several passengers in a van complained of a minor injury but was not taken to the hospital for treatment, said Royal. The name of the passenger was not readily available.

Also slightly injured was James Byron Mizell, 55, one of the drivers. Royal said he took declined treatment.

Harry Downing Bennett, 55, of Waycross, was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign after he drove from Carswell Avenue onto the South Georgia Parkway and caused a three-vehicle crash, said Royal.

Driving a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck, Bennett was northbound (away from Waycross) on Carswell Avenue Extension when his eyes strayed from the road as he looked for a cell phone. Royal said that by the time he looked up, he was into the intersection, having run the stop sign.

His truck hit the right rear fender of a 2009 Honda van driven by Veer Kamlesh Patel, 26, which spun the van into the median, and the truck then hit a Ford pickup truck driven by Mizell before entering a ditch on the north side of Carswell Avenue west of the intersection.

Ware County deputies, EMTs and fire department personnel responded to the crash.