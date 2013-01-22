Man Robs Store

Ware County detectives are looking for a man who entered a convenience store in the 1900 block of State Street about 2 a.m. Sunday and robbed the female clerk who said she believed he had a weapon, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The man, described as black, 5-foot-9 with a skinny build, short black hair and no facial hair, put a black bag on the counter and demanded money. Royal said the clerk believed a gun was inside the bag though she did not see a gun.

“Nobody was hurt in this incident,” said Royal. “The clerk was only emotionally shaken up.”

She began to get money from the cash register and the man told her to move faster. Royal said that as she took the money from the drawer, the man reached over and snatched the money, an unknown amount, then left running across the parking lot.

The sheriff said he reportedly ran toward Blackshear Avenue.

Officer Matthew Gourley, Ware State Prison, took his K-9 to the scene and tracked the suspect across State Street, down Blackshear Avenue and toward Thomas Street where the trail was lost.

Detective Missy Thrift processed the scene and Ware detectives are investigating, said Royal.