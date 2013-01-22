Man Pulls Gun On Shopper In Store; Rams Cop Car; Flees

A Waycross man pulled a gun and threatened a customer at a business Monday, rammed his vehicle into a police car, led the officer on a brief car chase and was later arrested on multiple felony charges, said Waycross Police Sgt. Teresa Grant.

Joseph Michael Alday, 26, of Magnolia Street, was in jail on a litany of charges, including felony obstruction of an officer resulting in serious physical harm or injury, said Grant. She said the city police officer who pursued Alday after two collisions between the suspect’s car and the police cruiser in the store parking lot wound up seeking treatment at the local ER for a “complaint of injury.”

The officer responded to a call at a business in the 500 block of South Georgia Parkway Monday at about 6:45 p.m. about an argument between customers with one customer threatening the other with a gun, Grant said.

When the officer arrived, Alday got in his vehicle and backed it into the patrol car, pulled forward and backed into the patrol car harder, Grant said. Alday drove away and the officer gave chase for a short time until it was deemed too dangerous, Grant said, at which time the pursuit was discontinued.

Alday’s vehicle was later seen parked outside a local residence, and Alday was found in the area and arrested, Grant said.

He was also accused of attempting to supply three minor children with an alcoholic beverage while at the business where the altercation took place, Grant said.

Alday has been charged with aggravated assault with a gun (four counts), aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer engaged in duty, obstruction of an officer, interference with governmental property, possession of a weapon during commission of a crime, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, hit and run when it was the duty of the driver to stop when in an accident, reckless driving, a stop sign violation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (three counts), said Grant.