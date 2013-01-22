Man Points Gun At Man

An on-duty police officer officer was inside the store and he saw the altercation taking place in the parking lot that was prompted when one man’s car almost struck the other’s in a parking lot near-miss, said Cox. Troy Williams, 65, of Waycross, pointed the pistol at the second man’s head, said Cox. The officer commanded him to drop the weapon and a struggle ensued. The officer was able to disarm and handcuff Williams and arrest him. Williams was taken to the Ware County jail, charged with aggravated assault, pointing a gun at another, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of an officer, said Cox.