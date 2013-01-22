Man Killed When Hit By SUV

A Waycross man was killed Monday evening when he walked into the path of a northbound sport utility vehicle at the intersection of State Street and Blackshear Avenue and was struck down by the vehicle, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Raymond Edward Raulerson Jr., 46, of Sinclair Street, was killed in the 8:20 p.m. accident. Royal said Ware County Coroner Atha Lucas declared him dead at 8:54 p.m.

A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Donald Hardy Jr., 27, of Sage Street, Waycross, was northbound on State Street. Royal said he told lawmen that as he passed through the intersection he never did see Raulerson (before the collision).

“A clerk at the convenience store on the corner said Raulerson entered the store and purchased some food and some alcoholic beverages, walked out of the store, through the parking lot and onto State Street where he was hit by the SUV,” said Royal.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Merritt Meeks and Cpl. Dee Rozier responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. They were assisted with traffic by Ware County Deputy Dakota York, Cpl. Craig Colley and Sgt. Robert Weekley. Royal said the road was closed for a short time while the investigation was being handled.

No charges were filed.