Man Jailed In Theft By Deception Case

A Waycross man was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony theft by deception on a warrant from a series of September incidents, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Thomas Elbert Walker, 33, who lives on Memorial Drive address, was taken into custody Tuesday, said Hersey, after being accused of running a scam where he worked, a business in the 500 block of Sycamore Street. Hersey said he enabled friends to benefit by “purchasing” at no (or low) cost goods valued at $11,087.

Waycross police secured and served the warrant on Tuesday, said Hersey.

Walker was being held in the Ware County jail.