Man Is Arrested Near Car Burglary Scene

A Waycross man was arrested just before 5 o’clock Thursday morning after Waycross police were called to a house in the 700 block of Marion Street in reference to a vehicle burglary, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Richard Beverly, 27, was taken into custody near the scene after he ran from police, said Cox. He was charged with obstruction of officers.

The owner of the vehicle told police that between 4:15 and 4:47 a.m., someone entered his 2002 Ford Escape. Cox said a purse was stolen but police recovered it.

Beverly was booked into the Ware County jail. The investigation is ongoing, Cox said.