Man Injured As Truck, Auto Collide Saturday

A man was injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Hatcher Point Road, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Edgar Trejo-Vazquez, 41, of Nicholls, complained of back and knee pain and was transported by Ware County EMS to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment following a 7:48 a.m. accident, Skerratt said.

Trejo-Vazquez was traveling east on the Brunswick Highway in a Chevrolet Silverado that was pulling a trailer filled with pine straw, Skerratt said. He drove his vehicle through a red light, later telling Ware County Sgt. Michael Merritt that the sun was in his eyes and by the time he saw the light was red, he could not stop in time.

A 2015 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Brittany Noell Carter, 27, of Folkston, was traveling north on Hatcher Point Road with the green light through the intersection with U.S. Highway 82, Skerratt said. The front of her SUV struck the side of the Trejo-Vazquez pickup truck.

Carter and another witness told Merritt that she had the green light, Skerratt said. She did not complain of injury, though her vehicle received extensive damage. The Silverado received moderate damage.

