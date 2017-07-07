Man In A Car Shot, Wounded By A Man On Sidewalk

A 34-year-old Waycross man driving in the 300 block of Garlington Avenue was hit by gunfire Thursday at noon and was transferred by air to an out-of-town hospital, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

He said Johnny White, 57, of Garlington Avenue, was the triggerman who fired a bullet from a handgun into the automobile from a sidewalk as it passed by.

White was found in a Garlington Heights apartment soon after the shooting as investigators followed leads that led to his arrest, Hersey said.

The victim, who has not been identified, received treatment here at Memorial Satilla Health and was then flown to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah where he was in stable condition, Hersey said.

“Officers responded to a call about a man being shot in the 300 block of Garlington Avenue at 12:01 p.m.,” said Hersey. “The victim was not there; he was in a (private) car on the way to the hospital. Officers found the (precise) location where the shooting occurred and, during the investigation, a search warrant was secured for an apartment in the 300 block of Garlington.”

Hersey said police found White inside the apartment as well as a pistol that was used to shoot the man who was passing by in a car. He said a .22-caliber rifle and some cocaine were also taken from the apartment.

No further information was available about the shooting, Hersey said.

White has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, discharging a firearm at a public highway, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine, said Hersey.

The suspect was in the Ware County jail, Hersey said.