Man Hurt As Big Truck Overturns

A concrete mixer truck driver was injured Wednesday when an animal darting into the roadway on Suwannee Chapel Road in Manor, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Leaston Mannen Moody, 32, of Ternest Road, was southbound on Suwannee Chapel Road, operating a 2001 Mack concrete mixer. Royal said as he began negotiating a curve, a large dog entered his path.

The rig crossed the road as he attempted to avoid striking the dog, said Royal. The truck then slid onto the shoulder and back across the roadway onto the north shoulder where it overturned, said the sheriff.

None of the concrete in the mixer escaped from the bucket although the truck had substantial damage.

Royal said Moody was treated at the scene by Ware County Emergency Medical Service Technicians and then transported to Memorial Satilla Health for examination and further treatment of his injuries which included visible cuts and scrapes on the head.

Royal said it took about four hours to upright the concrete mixer and get it towed away from the scene.

Deputy Jake Griffin investigated the 8:29 a.m. accident.