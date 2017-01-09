Man High On ‘Spice’ Passes Out At Wheel Of Pickup

A Waycross woman was injured Friday when the driver of a pickup truck passed out at the wheel after smoking a joint of synthetic marijuana and the truck crashed on Albany Avenue at Lovett Road, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Pamela Dimarco, 52, a passenger in the truck, was taken by Ware County Emergency Medical Service ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross for treatment of pain in her arm and her left side, said Royal.

The driver was not injured.

Joseph Martin Bonvissuto, 25, of Waycross, driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, was headed west on Albany Avenue at 8:56 p.m. when he passed out at the controls, said Royal.

Royal said he told lawmen he had just smoked some synthetic marijuana but that he had ingested “only half a blunt” of Spice. Spice, a synthetic marijuana by brand name, is often described as being capable of greater impairment than natural marijuana. A “blunt” is slang for a joint rolled in cigar paper.

The truck ran off the roadway and struck a culvert, then was propelled airborne. The truck, Royal said, landed nose down imbedded into another culvert. There was “prime damage” to the vehicle, Royal said.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Justin Jones charged Bonvissuto with driving under the influence and failure to maintain a lane, said Royal.

Deputy James Aldridge assisted the trooper at the scene.