Man Found Not Guilty

HOMERVILLE — A Clinch County man on trial for felony drug possession was found not guilty in Clinch County Superior Court after the jury deliberated for about 30 minutes, said his attorney, John R. Thigpen Sr.

Tony Curtis Stevens Jr., 32, was facing a sentence of 50 years in prison if convicted on the charges of possession of 4.6 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine (20 grams) and possession of stolen property from Glynn County, said Thigpen.

“He was arrested June 9, 2014. A jury was selected Monday and we started the trial Wednesday,” said Thigpen. “The jury returned after only 30 minutes of deliberation and found him not guilty on all counts.”

Alapaha Superior Court Judge Clay Tomlinson presided. District Attorney Dick Perryman and ADA Jennifer Smith prosecuted the case for the state.

“He should be very pleased with this outcome because he was facing a lengthy prison sentence,” said Thigpen.

Waycross attorney Alex Brown assisted Thigpen in the presentation of the defense’s case.