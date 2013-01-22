Man Flees As Lawmen Arrive, Abandoning His Sleeping Son, 6

DOUGLAS — A suspected drug dealer who abandoned his 6-year-old son as drug agents descended on his home has been charged with child cruelty and multiple drug-related charges following an incident Friday, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Segmon Dewayne Williams, 45, ran from his home at 1021 Century Drive as Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit detectives approached to serve a search warrant at the residence, said Wooten. He was arrested minutes later in nearby woods.

“When officers entered the home, they discovered his 6-year-old son asleep,” said Wooten. “Agents also discovered approximately one ounce of marijuana, along with various controlled prescription medications including hydrocodone, alprazolam and lorazepam.”

Williams was found hiding in a wooded area near the home and was taken into custody, said Wooten. The Department of Family and Children Services was contacted, along with the child’s mother, to care for the boy.

Wooten said Williams faces charges of cruelty to a child, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Coffee County jail.

