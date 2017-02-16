Man Falls Asleep And SUV Runs Off Road

A Jesup man was injured when he fell asleep while driving and his SUV ran off the road into a ditch on Lovett Road Wednesday morning, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Ivan Matthew Hutto, 35, of Jesup, was southbound on Lovett Road about a mile north of Landrum Lane when his 2004 Toyota Sequoia ran off the opposite of the road and crashed in the east ditch at 10:07 a.m. The driver’s side front tire was punctured and the front end sustained moderate damage, Royal said.

Hutto told the investigating officers that he fell asleep, Royal said.

Ware County EMTs treated Hutto for a hand injury and transported him to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross, Royal said.

Senior Trooper Chris Williams, of the Georgia State Patrol, the lead investigator, asked the staff at the emergency room to draw blood for a blood alcohol test which is to be conducted at the GBI crime lab in Savannah, Royal said.

Ware County Deputy Daniel Guest assisted in the investigation.