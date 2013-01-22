Man Faces Second Trial In Two Weeks

Michael Alan Buchanan, 60, was arrested in January 2016 and charged with making terroristic threats and pointing a gun at another person. In a different case only two weeks ago he was found guilty of battery and possession of marijuana and was sentenced to 23 months in prison. Testimony in that trial indicated he put a gun against the head of a woman and pulled the trigger … and somehow missed the target. Buchanan was indicted in June 2016 on a five-count indictment, three counts of making terroristic threats and two counts of pointing a gun at a person. The indictment notes that on Jan. 21, 2016, Buchanan pointed a gun at Brennan Phillip Hedegard and Austin Cage Reddick. He also threatened to assault the three deputies who responded, Danny Norris, Kelly Davis and Kevin Strickland, by the indictment. A jury for the trial is to be selected on Monday, May 21. Assistant District Attorney Adam Craft will prosecute the case for the state. Trial testimony is expected to begin on Tuesday, May 22, according to Buchanan’s defense attorneys, John R. Thigpen Sr. and Alex Brown.