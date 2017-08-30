Man Escapes Into Woods After Vehicle Pursuit

ALMA — A man in a vehicle sped through a school zone Monday morning and refused to stop when prompted by patrol officers, leading them on a high-speed chase onto Bennett Still Highway, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

Officers were able to bring the vehicle to a stop near Big Creek Church Road, but the driver, Taylor Hunter, 20, of Alma, ran into a wooded area and got away, Leslie said. He said Hunter remains at large.

Leslie said Ware State Prison K-9 handlers tracked Hunter over an area covering four miles before witnesses tipped off law enforcement that Hunter had been seen getting into another vehicle driven by an unknown person, said Leslie.

Officers eventually discovered the vehicle Hunter was driving had been stolen from another Bacon County resident, the chief said.

“Warrants have been obtained for Hunter for felony theft by receiving, felony fleeing/attempting to elude, driving on the wrong side of roadway, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and speeding,” said Leslie. “If anyone knows the whereabouts of Taylor Hunter, please contact the Alma Police Department at 632-8751 or your local 911 center.”