Man Ejected In Single Vehicle Crash Is Hit By Approaching Car

BLACKSHEAR — A Blackshear man was seriously injured Tuesday morning when he was run over by a vehicle after being ejected from his pickup truck as it crashed on Hacklebarney Road, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Zachary Perritt, 21, of Blackshear, was taken by helicopter to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah with serious injuries to his back, head and mid-section, said Dixon.

Driving a Chevrolet Silverado, Perritt was eastbound on Hacklebarney Road when he rounded a curve and lost control of the truck. Dixon said the truck spun counterclockwise, left the roadway for 136 feet and struck a concrete culvert with the front.

The truck then vaulted for 37 feet, struck a ditch with the front and continued east for 92 feet while overturning numerous times, ejecting the driver onto the westbound lane of the roadway, said Dixon.

Another vehicle, a Ford Focus driven by Barbara Luke, 54, was westbound on Hacklebarney Road and did not see Perritt lying in the road until it was too late to stop. She applied her brakes, Dixon said, but her passenger side tires ran over Perritt. Luke came to a final stop in the north ditch.

Neither Luke nor her passenger, Bryan Waldren, 26, of Blackshear, was injured in the 5:50 a.m. crash that happened near Whitney Lake Road, said Dixon.

Trooper Myles Cooper was in charge of the accident investigation.

Perritt’s family and friends have asked for prayer for him and his young family.

Meanwhile, a Waycross man was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain a lane after he crashed his car Monday morning on Trudie Road, said Dixon.

Lawton Arnold, 24, was not injured in the 7:52 a.m. crash but does face charges from the GSP, said Dixon.

Driving a 2000 Acura, Arnold was headed east on Trudie Road when he entered a left curve and his car left the pavement for 258 feet, said Dixon.

The driver then over-corrected the steering, causing the car to spin counterclockwise and run onto the north shoulder and into a ditch, Dixon said. She said the car struck an embankment with the passenger side and continued for 128 feet, striking several pine saplings beside the roadway.

Trooper Myles Cooper investigated the 7:52 a.m. crash.