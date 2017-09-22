Man Driving On Railroad Track Leaps From Pickup Before Train Rear-Ends It

HORTENSE — A Hortense man was driving a pickup truck down a railroad track here before daybreak this morning when, in his rear-view mirror, what to his wondering eyes should appear … but a locomotive!

The impaired driver, Jerry Lovell, age unavailable, was driving on Georgia 32 when he made a left turn onto the railroad and proceeded south on the tracks, said Georgia State Patrol post commander Sgt. Terry Thrift.

As the train approached from the rear, surprising him, Lovell “sailed out the window” just before impact and ran on foot from the area, said Thrift. Though he was not clear on just when and where, Thrift said he understood from other troopers who investigated at the scene that Lovell was at some point this morning captured and booked into the Brantley County jail on charges of driving under the influence and driving with a revoked or suspended license, said Thrift.

“More charges are probably coming,” said Thrift.

Thrift said Lovell’s 1985 Ford Ranger was hit in the rear end by the train just before 5 a.m. Lovell was apparently not injured as he had jumped from the pickup just ahead of the crash, Thrift said.

Sgt. Josh Taylor, of the GSP, is in charge of the investigation.