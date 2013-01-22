Man Dies In Wreck In Fog

SCREVEN — Dense fog may have contributed to the death of a Screven man who was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck crashed on O’Quinn Church Road in Wayne County, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Eddie Tyre, 67, died in the 5:24 a.m. crash, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a 2012 Dodge Ram, Tyre was headed south on O’Quinn Church Road in heavy fog when the left tires crossed the fog line and the truck crossed Nine Run Road and skidded down an embankment and slammed into a tree.

Trooper Keith Kerrick, of the Brunswick GSP post, was the investigating trooper.

A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Friday at O’Quinn Baptist Church.