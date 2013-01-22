Man Dies In Plant Avenue Accident

A Waycross man died Saturday in a traffic accident on Plant Avenue that police believe was caused by a medical emergency, said Waycross Police Chief Tony Tanner. David Lee Wakefield, 63, of 2212 Lakeview Drive, died in the 9:53 a.m. crash, said Tanner. Driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, Wakefield was eastbound on Plant Avenue. Witnesses told police that in the 2000 block (near Captain Joe’s) the truck slowly drifted across the center turn lane and the two westbound lanes, continuing over the sidewalk and into the foundation of a flower bed. The vehicle continued along the northern shoulder of the road in an easterly direction and veered over a concrete block base of a business sign before striking a large tree, said Tanner. “From the information that was provided by witnesses who were traveling behind the Wakefield truck, we believe he may have suffered a medical episode that caused him to be unable to control the truck or to prevent the collision,” said Tanner. “Ware County Coroner Atha Lucas was called to the scene and she pronounced Mr. Wakefield deceased.” Waycross police were assisted at the scene by crews from the Waycross Fire Department and the Ware County Emergency Medical Service. Tanner said Plant Avenue was shut down to traffic briefly while the accident scene was stabilized. Once the scene was stabilized, the road was opened back up to the public with the exception of the outside westbound lane, said Tanner. All lanes of traffic were opened to the public about 1:16 p.m., the chief said.