Man Caught In Act Of Dealing Ecstasy In A Parking Lot

DOUGLAS — Coffee County drug investigators have arrested a Douglas man on distribution charges after he was caught selling ecstasy in a local restaurant parking lot, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Irwin Wright, 28, was arrested in the Burger King parking lot on the north end of Douglas, said Wooten. He is charged with possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and obstruction of law enforcement. Wright is currently serving a probation sentence and other charges are pending, the sheriff said.

Detectives with the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit received an anonymous tip that a possible drug transaction was taking place there, Wooten said. Detectives arrived at the scene and, after several minutes of surveillance, saw a black vehicle driven by Wright pull into the lot.

“Shortly after Wright’s arrival, another person approached the vehicle and sat in the passenger seat with the door open,” said Wooten.

Detectives approached the car at this point and saw Wright counting what appeared to be ecstasy tablets from a paper towel into his hand and also noticed a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle’s floorboard, Wooten said.

When detectives identified themselves, Wooten said Wright attempted to conceal and discard the suspected drugs by passing them to the passenger.

“Wright resisted arrest as investigators were attempting to detain him and led authorities on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody,” said Wooten. “He was arrested and taken to the Coffee County jail.”